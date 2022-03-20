Brokerages Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Target Price at C$5.49

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.49.

Several research analysts have commented on ERE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 price target for the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ERE.UN stock traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.75. 147,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$424.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.11. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.47.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

