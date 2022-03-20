Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,491 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 187,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 973,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,410,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

