Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.90 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average is $151.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

