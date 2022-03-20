Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.56. 99,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $220.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.