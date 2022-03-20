Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 708,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.