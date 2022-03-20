Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

