Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

