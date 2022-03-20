Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 15,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.