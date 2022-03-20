6,295 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $1,266,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.73. 538,699 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.76.

