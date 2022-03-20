161,446 Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Purchased by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 161,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals makes up 1.7% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 115,205 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 122,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,064. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

