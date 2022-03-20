Melone Private Wealth LLC Invests $6.03 Million in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 173,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Separately, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPBO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. 101,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,022. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

