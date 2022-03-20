Burency Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Burency coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $102,734.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00035319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00106142 BTC.

About Burency

Burency (BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

