Brokerages Set Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Price Target at $22.75

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

OEC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE OEC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 1,263,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $982.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other news, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 527,340 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after acquiring an additional 130,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

