Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nextdoor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdoor will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nextdoor.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 59.33 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,342,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of KIND stock traded up 0.20 on Tuesday, hitting 5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 909,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 5.97. Nextdoor has a one year low of 4.86 and a one year high of 18.59.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

