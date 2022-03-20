American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,673,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,473. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

