Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 14,756,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.