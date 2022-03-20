LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 302,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,298. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

