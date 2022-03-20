Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 431.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 118,288 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,607,000 after buying an additional 2,095,592 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,071,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,138,000 after buying an additional 1,462,808 shares during the period.
RPAR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 501,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,062. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $25.91.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.