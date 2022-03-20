Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 431.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 118,288 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,607,000 after buying an additional 2,095,592 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,071,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,138,000 after buying an additional 1,462,808 shares during the period.

RPAR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 501,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,062. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

