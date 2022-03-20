Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2,548.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

