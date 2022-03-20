Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $22.17 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Apple by 18.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 230,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

