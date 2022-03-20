Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

IBML stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. 21,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

