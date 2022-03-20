Concord Wealth Partners Has $176,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 143.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.05. 6,451,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.31. Target Co. has a one year low of $179.63 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

