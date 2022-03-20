Asset Dedication LLC Sells 118 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $126.20. 344,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

