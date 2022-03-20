Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $577.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,702. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.25. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

