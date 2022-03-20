Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Shares of ADP opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.21 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

