APENFT Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $430.03 million and $195.99 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

