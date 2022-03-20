Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.65 Million

Analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $310.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $323.00 million. Expro Group reported sales of $94.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 227.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of Expro Group stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 709,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,615. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

