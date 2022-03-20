Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 196.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.32. 6,064,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $270.14. The company has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

