$93.63 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to post sales of $93.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.76 million and the lowest is $93.50 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $97.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $384.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $406.85 million, with estimates ranging from $396.20 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

