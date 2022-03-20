Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $503.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $479.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $485.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 88,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

