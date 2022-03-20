$93.63 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to report sales of $93.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $93.76 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $97.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $384.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $390.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $406.85 million, with estimates ranging from $396.20 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

CTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

CTG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,922. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

