Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $196.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

