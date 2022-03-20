CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

