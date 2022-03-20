Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 54,362 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 120,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,547. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.