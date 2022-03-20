Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,831. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12.

