Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.74 on Friday, reaching $610.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,935,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $583.11 and its 200-day moving average is $564.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

