Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $561.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,816. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.39 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

