Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $391.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.19 and its 200 day moving average is $381.16. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

