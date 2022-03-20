TokenPay Reaches Market Cap of $697,039.47 (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $697,039.47 and $63,884.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,530.59 or 0.99920148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015728 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.