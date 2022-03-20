QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QNTQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 345 ($4.49) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.33) to GBX 302 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of QNTQY remained flat at $$16.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

