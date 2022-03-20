Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Quidel alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.60. The company had a trading volume of 673,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,878. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.00. Quidel has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.