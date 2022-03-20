Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $161.73. 1,134,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

