Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 158,184 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 981,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 5.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $46,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $8,653,000.

DFAT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

