PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after buying an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PEP stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

