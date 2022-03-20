Concord Wealth Partners Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.04. 2,703,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,327. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

