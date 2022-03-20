Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 355.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after acquiring an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Valmont Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 126,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.36. 255,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.79. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

