Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 2,076 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 204.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 775,417 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,451,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 639,592 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after buying an additional 622,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $43.02. 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,262. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STM. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

About STMicroelectronics (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.