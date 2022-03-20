$0.01 EPS Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies also posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

