JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Reaches $378.69 Million

JUST (JST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. JUST has a market cap of $378.69 million and approximately $183.87 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.95 or 0.06900116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.83 or 0.99761931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00040979 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

