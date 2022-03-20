Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. 3,079,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,205. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.